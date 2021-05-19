Food security: NGO move to end hunger, alleviate poverty in Taraba

The project manager (PROSELL), European Union support to food security and resilience, in partnership with Oxfam and Development Exchange Center (DEC) in Taraba State, Mr Joseph Babangida said, they have made available plans to ensure bumper harvest and alleviate poverty among farmers in Taraba.

Babangida stated this, on Wednesday, during a field trip in Bubong (ll), and other areas in Zing local government area disclosed that the European Union in partnership with Oxfam, have introduced a farmers field business training school in six local governments areas of Taraba where farmers are being trained in a modern system of farming and safe savings for improving the standard of living.

According to him, farmers and 1600 (VSL) groups are been planted across six local governments of, Ardo-kola, Wukari, Takum, Donga, Kurmi and Zing to actualise the E.U plans for food security and improve the standard of living in the state.

“Our target is to ensure the security of food and improve the living conditions of the locals.

“We have trained group of farmers across six local governments in the modern Agricultural practice and we are also building the capacity of citizens’ group to assessing basic service delivery and ensuring better governance for the people of Taraba.

“Our desire is to improve food production and alleviate poverty among farmers, the introduction of the village service and loan association amongst the trained farmers’ group is for safe savings that could possibly attract some life-changing ideas among farmers in Taraba,” Babangida the project manager disclosed.

Hon. Andrew Zana, chairman of Zing local government appreciated the European Union and Oxfam for chosen Zing local government among selected local governments in Taraba.

The chairman disclosed that the project was already impacting the lives of the poor farmers as many of them through the village saving and loan association have established small scale businesses. He, however, appealed to E.U to assist the local government communities with access roads linking to where E.U projects are being implemented.

Mr Nathan Barka and Michael Dagari, group coordinators for Bubong ll and Lapelevi expressed that the E.U intervention through Oxfam and DEC has demonstrated positive changes in the lives of their farmers, they appreciated the European Union for being human to train local farmers in Taraba to improve their living condition.

