The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that food prices in the country raised by 0.80 percent point in the month of October, 2026.

NBS data revealed that food inflation rate in October 2026 was 19.13% on a year-on-year basis and stood at 16.30% in the same month of the preceding year (October 2025).

“However, on a month-onmonth basis, the Food inflation rate in October 2026 was -0.75%, up by 0.80% points from September 2026 (-1.55%)”.

According to data released by the. Bureau, NBS explained that the rise in food prices can be attributed to the rate of change in the average prices of the following products: ‘Vegetable Oil (75cl), Titus Sardines (125g), Green Peas (Prepacked), Mackerel Frozen, Croakers (Apo), Rice Local, Catfish Fresh, Beef tripes, Palm oil (75cl), Millet Flour (sold loose), etc.

“The average annual rate of Food inflation for the twelve months ending October 2026 over the previous twelve-month average was 15.98%, which was 10.49% points lower compared with the average annual rate of change recorded in October 2025 (26.47%)”.

Furthermore, NBS data stated that when analysing price movements, it is essential to note that the CPI is weighted by consumption expenditure patterns that vary across States and locations.

The Bureau said accordingly, the weight assigned to a particular Food or Non-Food item may differ from State to State, making interstate comparisons of consumption baskets inadvisable and potentially misleading

NBS data further revealed that the “All items less farm produces and energy” or Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produces and energy stood at 10.78% in October 2026 on a year-on-year basis; a decline of 10.47% when compared to the 21.25% recorded in October 2025.

“On a month-on-month basis, the Core Inflation rate was -0.53% in October 2026, down by 1.64% compared to September 2026 (1.11%). The average twelve-month annual inflation rate was 15.67% for the twelve months ending October 2026, which was 9.40% points lower than the 25.07% recorded in October 2025” the data noted.

The Bureau said In October 2026, “food inflation on a Year-on-Year basis was highest in Ondo (31.74), Lagos (31.43%), and Imo (29.75%), while Nasarawa (3.70%), Bayelsa (7.11%) and Kano (7.13%) recorded the slowest rise in Food inflation on a Year-on-Year basis.

“On a Month-on-Month basis, however, October 2026 Food inflation was highest in Yobe (18.41%), Kebbi (16.45%), and Borno (13.96), while Lagos (-5.93%), Plateau (-5.83%), and Benue (-5.49%) recorded the slowest rise in Food inflation on a Month-on-Month basis” the data revealed..

n October 2026, Nigeria the Headline inflation rate stood at 14.06%, down from 14.63% in September 2026 and stood at 18.97% in the same month of the preceding year (October 2025).