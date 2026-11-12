Food insecurity worsens child malnutrition in North-East – UNICEF

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has raised concern over child malnutrition in Borno and Yobe, attributing the situation partly to food insecurity, economic hardship, and the prolonged Boko Haram insurgency, which has disrupted livelihoods and weakened the economic conditions of many households.

UNICEF Nutrition Specialist, Dr Nwogu Kelechukwu, stated this in Maiduguri on Thursday while addressing journalists on the malnutrition situation in the two states, where years of insurgency have left many families struggling to provide adequate and nutritious food for their children.

He said economic hardship had made it difficult for vulnerable households to afford diverse diets, stressing the need to promote sustainable ways of improving children’s nutrition.

“One of the things we are doing with our partners is educating families and creating awareness in the appropriate language on how to use locally available food to prepare nutritious meals for their children.

“What we need to make our children healthy and ensure good nutrition should be sustainable. That is why we are focusing on locally available nutritious food,” he said.

Kelechukwu explained that UNICEF was encouraging families to establish kitchen and homestead gardens to grow fresh leafy vegetables for household consumption.

He added that the organisation had piloted the cultivation of orange-fleshed sweet potatoes to provide children with vitamin A.

On financial support for vulnerable households, he said UNICEF was implementing social cash transfer interventions targeting pregnant women and families with children below two years to improve their access to nutritious food.

“With this cash transfer, families are able to improve their dietary habits and provide their children with better, diverse and adequate diets,” he said.

He added that UNICEF would like to expand the intervention through cash transfers and food vouchers, depending on available resources.

On the scale of the nutrition crisis, Kelechukwu said an estimated 2.1 million children in Borno and Yobe would face malnutrition in 2026, with about 750,000 expected to suffer severe acute malnutrition.

He warned that severe acute malnutrition significantly increases children’s risk of death without timely treatment.

The specialist said UNICEF was working with governments and other partners through an integrated, multisectoral programme to improve the nutritional and health conditions of children, women and adolescents.

He disclosed that the intervention had reached about 800,000 people with nutrition education and behaviour-change activities, while more than 200,000 children had received treatment for malnutrition.

Kelechukwu said women and caregivers were also being trained to screen their children regularly using the mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) measurement to identify early signs of malnutrition and seek appropriate medical attention.

He described the first 1,000 days of life, from conception until a child’s second birthday, as a critical period for preventing malnutrition and ensuring healthy growth and development.

“Immediately a woman delivers, we want to ensure that she initiates breastfeeding. We also encourage exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months without giving the child water or other foods. After six months, complementary foods should be introduced while breastfeeding continues,” he said.

He identified harmful cultural practices, poor feeding habits, and inadequate hygiene as some of the challenges affecting efforts to improve child nutrition.

The UNICEF specialist called on governments to demonstrate stronger leadership by increasing budgetary allocations and ensuring timely release of funds for nutrition programmes.

He stressed that addressing malnutrition required collective action by governments, development partners, health workers, and communities to ensure that every child had access to adequate nutrition and essential health services.