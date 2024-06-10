A staggering 4.84 million people in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states are facing food insecurity, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The FAO Representative, Mr. Dominique Kouacou, stated this on Monday during the flagging-off of the distribution of crop production inputs for the 2024 rainy season in Dusuman, Jere Local Government Area.

He explained that 31.8 million people in 26 states and the FCT are facing food insecurity. To address this, the FAO has launched the 2024 rainy season farm inputs distribution in Borno, targeting 9,975 households across seven Local Government Areas in the state.

According to him, the FAO has an emergency strategy focusing on enhancing food production capacity in conflict-affected areas through the distribution of quality seeds, fertilizers, and other agricultural assets.

“The initiative aims to improve food production, income generation, and resilience among conflict-affected households, aligning with FAO’s vision of zero hunger and the Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG2).”

Kouacou appreciated the collaboration with the Borno State Government, led by Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, and acknowledged the support of financing partners, including the Governments of Norway, the United States of America, Switzerland, and the European Commission.

Speaking, the Borno Acting Governor, Umar Kadafur, expressed gratitude to the FAO for their support and cooperation in addressing the challenges of development in the state. He emphasized the importance of agriculture in the state’s economy and the need for international cooperation to achieve viable and sustainable peace and security.

He said the inputs include improved seeds and fertilizers, with Borno State having the highest number of beneficiaries.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving agricultural productivity and enhancing the standard of living for rural farmers, which is a key aspect of the state’s Ten-Pact Agenda and Development Plan. He called on religious and traditional leaders to pray for a bumper harvest and an insect-free farming season.

The distribution of these crop production inputs is expected to encourage farmers to engage in farming activities and improve their livelihoods, thereby contributing to the overall development of the state.