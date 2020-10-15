Food inflation continued on the upward trajectory in September 2020 rising to 16.6% from 16% in August.

According to the September CPI/Inflation report released this morning by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the Headline index increased in a month-to-month basis by 1.48 per cent in September.

This is 0.14 per cent rate higher than the rate recorded in August 2020 (1.34) per cent.

ALSO READ: Gov Seyi Makinde loses mother aged 81 years

Core Inflation at 10.58 per cent in Sept 2020 from 10.52 per cent in Aug 2020.

“On a month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.48 per cent in September 2020. This is 0.14 per cent rate higher than the rate recorded in August 2020 (1.34) per cent,” the report read.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party. inflation The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest. inflation

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness. inflation

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19. inflation

Ogbonnaya who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano, said as a result of the coronavirus raving the world, no business has been moving. inflation