Tea makers, often called “Mai shayi,” lament low patronage, especially with selling Indomie noodles, as price increases to #11,500.

According to NAN, these tea makers, mostly Hausa men with small kiosks, sell fast food like noodles, eggs, bread, and tea in different parts of Abuja.

The price of Indomie noodles, a popular fast food in Nigeria, has gone up quickly. For example, a small pack with 40 pieces is now sold for between N10,500 to N11,500.

The tea makers explained that their customers are not buying as much as before because the price of Indomie has increased a lot. Before, they used to sell a pack for N300, but now it’s N500.

“People are buying but not like before. If you cook two indomie super packs it can’t reach one spaghetti. Now people are going for cheaper things,” he said.

The cost of food has also increased, making it harder for them to make a good profit.

Customers complain that they can’t afford to buy as much Indomie as they used to. Some say they can only buy one pack instead of two, and some have stopped ordering eggs with their noodles to save money.

People who used to buy Indomie are now looking for cheaper alternatives because it has become too expensive. The increase in prices is affecting both the tea makers and the customers. It’s a challenging situation for everyone involved.

Also, a civil servant and mother of four said she had stopped buying indomie because it had become too expensive.

” My children love indomie but we can no longer afford it. A carton of smallest size indomie is now N11,500. If you use N11,000 to buy just indomie, what is left from your salary to buy other food items has also increased.

” I have told my children no more indomie for now. We can’t even afford to buy the packets either. NAN