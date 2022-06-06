Food, agro-allied segments drive FMN’s 2022 revenue

The audited financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2022 of Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) released on Tuesday, May 31, has shown that the food and agro-allied segments of the Group respectively contributed 64 per cent and 18 per cent of the N1.2 trillion revenue the Group recorded.

The Group’s total revenue for 2022 was a 51 per cent increase from N772 billion recorded in 2021.

The food segment, which comprises flour, pasta, ball food, noodles and others, gained N749 billion in 2022, a 57 per cent change from N478 billion gained in 2021. The agro-allied segment on the other hand recorded a 53 per cent revenue increase from N139 billion in 2021 to N213 billion.

From the results, the sugar and support segment of the Group contributed 13 per cent and four per cent, with N156 billion from N125 billion in 2021 and N46 billion from N29 billion in 2021, respectively to the Group’s revenue.

On a quarter-by-quarter basis, the food segment was up by 59 per cent from N134 billion in Q4 2021 to N214 billion in Q4 2022. Agro-allied rose by 66 per cent from N34 billion in Q4 2021 to N56 billion in Q4 2022. The sugar segment saw a 40 per cent increase from N34 billion in Q4 2021 to N48 billion in Q4 2022. The support segment on the other hand, made a 49 per cent increase to N20 billion in Q4 2022 from N14 billion in Q4 2021. These signified a revenue change of 57 per cent from N216 billion in Q4 2021 to N339 billion in Q4 2022.

The result also showed that the Group had an 11 per cent increase in profit before tax from N37 billion in 2021 to N41 billion in 2022 with a 13 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter from N14 billion in Q4 2021 to N16 billion in Q4 2022.





On a segment basis, the food segment profit before tax increased by 30 per cent to N21 billion in 2022 from N16 billion in 2021 with an increase of 45 per cent q/q from N7 billion in Q4 2021 to N11 billion in Q4 2022. The agro-allied segment saw a 127 per cent change from N9 billion in 2021 to N19 billion in 2022 while it lost by 3,550 per cent q/q having gained N9 billion in 2022 from nothing in Q4 2021. The sugar segment lost by 133 per cent, having gained N10 billion in 2021 and lost N3 billion in 2021. The segment also lost by 241 per cent q/q as it made N3 billion in Q4 2021 and lost N4 billion in Q4 2022. According to comments from the Group, “The segment’s operating performance was largely impacted by the rise in raw material cost.” The support segment made a 40 per cent profit before tax from N3 billion in 2021 to N4 billion in 2022 while it recorded a 93 per cent loss q/q having made N4 billion in Q4 2021 and made nothing in Q4 2022.

By percentage contribution, the food, agro-allied, sugar and support segments contributed 50 per cent, 47 per cent, N-8 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively to the N41 billion profit before tax recorded y-o-y by the group.

Commenting on the gains for the food segment, the Group said the N270 billion profit recorded in 2022 was driven largely by “Increased B2B volume contribution with most lines recording double digit growth; growth in core B2C categories: noodles and ball foods (Semo and Goldenvita); invested in product innovation (Amazing day cereal, goat meat pepper soup noodle flavour) and driving volume in economy/value pack segment; continued deepening of the B2C redistribution infrastructure drive with investments and roll out of 226 vans to enhance penetration of new/smaller SKUs and increased rural penetration through the deployment of containers, tricycles, and POS deployment.”

For the agro-allied segment, the Group said the implementation of a cost savings programme and installation of a seed cleaning plant to reduce frequent machine breakdown in production, gave rise to the 58 per cent revenue increase in 2022. “Animal feeds business recorded 49 per cent growth largely due to product innovation and investments in logistics infrastructure. Fertiliser business expanded with a new blending plant in Kaduna State, contributing 89 per cent and 21 per cent growth in revenue and volume, respectively,” it said.

The revenue and profit growth recorded in the support segment of the Group was attributed to “Increased demand for locally produced packaging material; focus on high value products; increased focus on RTM for our innovative products such as Zero Fly.

“ABTL, the port facilities business, performed well recording double digit growth in revenue and triple digit growth in PBT. This was driven by focus on maintenance, partnerships and improved relationships with regulatory agencies. Golden transport company, the transportation logistics business also recorded 25 per cent revenue growth y-o-y, driven by increase in volume of cargo moved due to acquisition of new trucks and strategising of loading plan.”

With a 26 per cent increase in operating profit from N52 billion in 2021 to N66 billion in 2022 and 48 per cent increase q/q from N17 billion in Q4 2021 to N25 billion in Q4 2022, the Group suffered a 19 per cent gross loss q/q from N34 billion in Q4 2021 to N28 billion in Q4 2022 while gaining only a one per cent gross profit y-o-y from N107 billion in 2021 to N108 billion in 2022.

The negative sentiment persisted in its return on equity as it lost by three per cent y-o-y from N16 billion in 2021 to N15 billion in 2022. On a q/q basis, it maintained a three per cent loss at N6 billion for Q4 2021 and Q4 2022.

The Group also increased its capital source by 13 per cent from N368 billion in 2021 to N417 billion in 2022. Capital was sourced from borrowings (N159 billion from N133 billion), lease liabilities (N18 billion from N 17 billion), non-controlling interest (N9 billion from N6 billion), equity and reserves (N187 billion from N168 billion) and others (N45 billion from N44 billion).

On its use of capital, the result showed: PPE (N227 billion from N209 billion), right of use of assets (N16 billion from N17 billion), working capital (N131 billion from N92 billion), others (N12 billion from N13 billion) and cash (N32 billion from N37 billion).

The Group also saw a N31 billion net debt increase from N96 billion in 2021 to N127 billion in 2022. The 2022 net debt hit N100 billion since 2020 as the Group had recorded a net debt of N131 billion in 2018, N110 billion in 2019, N83 billion in 2020 and N96 billion in 2021.

Further analysis showed that the 2022 net debt was made up of 72 per cent long term debt and 28 per cent short term debt. Net debt for 2021 was made up of 77 per cent long term debt and 23 per cent short term debt.

In keeping with its mission to “Feed the nation, everyday,” FMN expanded its scope as it has concluded transaction (with a total estimated enterprise value of N80 billion and equity price per share of N4.20) for its acquisition of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, which commenced operation under FMN from May 2022. FMN, through its affiliates acquired 71.69 per cent equity state in Honeywell as well as 5.06 per cent equity stake of FBN Holdings in Honeywell, which made it a majority stakeholder with 76.75 per cent equity stake with opertaional and managerial control.

Recall that the Head of Corporate Communications, FMN, Modupe Thani, had said that the Group retained the Honeywell brand as a way of driving market competition and value for its customers.

To ensure sustianability, FMN said it is committed to driving backward integration by sourcing raw materials locally, creating value through a wide range of feeds and proteins product offering, supply chain optimisation and harnessing the opportunity of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“FMN operates an efficient a supply chain system that strengthens the relationship with our suppliers and vendors and ensures continuous improvements and increase quality of control. To achieve this, we have adopted innovative supply chain planning and methods for different aspects of our supply chain activities.

“FMN has implemented its Backward Integration Program (BIP) and is committed to promoting research and innovation on local content raw materials with the focus of creating a range of local content driven products and reducing dependence on imported raw materials,” it said.

Consistent with its unique product offering style, the Group said it established an Innovation Centre which comprises of innovative staff office, boardroom, analytical laboratory, pilot plant, sensory lab and kitchen to drive process and product innovation while ensuring consumer satisfaction.

With presence in rural and semi-rural parts of 11 states of Nigeria, FMN keeps living upto its good corporate citizenship by investing in key sectors of its communities like education, health and infrastructure.

In his comments on the result, the Group Managing Director, FMN, Omoboyede Olusanya, said the achievements were attributable to the Group’s innovation across its products while priotising backward integration by locally sourcing its raw materials.

“We remain committed to implementing our long-term plan with further investments in local content via product innovation across our five major value chains. Our substantial underlying earnings demonstrate our commitment to achieving sustainability as we drive to achieve food security in the country, given the challenging operating environment over the years.

“With the acquisition of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc. (HFMF) and the attendant differentiated offers, our portfolio continues to evolve, strategically positioning the Group for opportunities from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“With the appointment of our third female board member and the promotion of gender diversity throughout our business segments, our sustainability agenda made more strides in line with our long-standing commitment to women’s empowerment. In addition, we developed a local content, food security, and nutrition board committee to improve the well-being of our consumers, assist in regenerating and strengthening the farming communities in our supply chains, and promote local economic development.

“In line with our strategy, we will continue to increase operational efficiency with accelerated plans for cost optimisations across the Group. This will ensure that we are on course to continue to create value for our shareholders in the long run,” Olusanya said.

