Following the steps of Christ (I)

(d) Because of love, suffered for sin and died for sin that He hates. Man would not always want to die for what he loves. Jesus died for other people’s sin though perfectly holy – IPeter 3:18.

(e) His Holiness: No sin in Him, no thought of evil, no act of evil, no deceit or hypocrisy, no guile. He is altogether pure, holy, undefiled – IPeter 2:22-23; Heb. 4:15; 7:25.

(f) Humility: Though God to be highly exalted, He humbled himself. He practiced, lived and taught humility. Born king, yet born in the manger, rode on an ass, preached in a boat borrowed, buried in a tomb freely given – Phil. 2:7, 8; John 13.

(g) He is the Way, the Truth and the Life – John 14:6. He is the only right Way, the absolute Truth leading to God and heaven, the Life of God and the Life to God.

(h) His Meekness and Gentleness: Both are alike and similar and go together. Jesus is harmless, refined, soft, peaceful, accommodating, kind and compassionate. He is not easily offended. By His gentleness he is tender, loving and caring and he is able to endure the rudeness and harshness of others. He is humble, patient and lowly – Matt. 11:29. He is a gentle shepherd, guiding, leading, caring, embracing and comforting.

(i) Boldness and courage for the truth: His teachings were declared with power and authority. His claims are clear and unambiguous. He denounced the false teachings of the Pharisees and the Sadducees. He preached the truth, lived out the truth, defended the truth and died for the truth – Matt. 7:29; 23:13-16, 23, 25, 27, 29. The enemies observed “Never any man spoke like him.” He is our outstanding model worthy to be followed.

AGENTS TO FOLLOW HIS STEPS

(a) His life, His words, deeds as read in the scriptures – John 5:39.

(b) Prayer – Prayer draws us closer to God, reveals, inspires and empowers – Lk. 22:44.

(c) The Holy Spirit: the Holy Spirit teaches, reveals, leads, empowers and emboldens us to follow – Jhn. 14:26; 15:26; 16:13.

(d) The life of the faithful patriarchs who followed to the end – Heb. 11.

CONCLUSION/APPLICATION

There is one to follow as Leaders. To follow Him is to be like Him. It is important and the essence of being a Church Leader is to follow Him who died and rose for us. If we are not following His exemplary life, we are not His own and He may deny us. We need to reorientate our life after His and follow Him to the end. Grace to follow Him to the end be poured upon us (Amen).

TO BE CONTINUED





