Following public outcry, FG withdraws circular ordering VCs to reopen varsities

FOLLOWING the heat generated by its earlier circular on Monday, the Federal Government, late on Monday, reversed its order directing the pro-chancellors and vice chancellors to immediately reopen the universities for lecturers and students to resume academic activities.

The order withdrawing the earlier directive was contained in a circular by the National Universities Commission (NUC), dated September 26, 2022, and signed by the Director, Finance and Accounts, Mr Sam M. Onazi, on behalf of the executive secretary, Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed.

The circular entitled “Reforwarding of court judgement and enforcement of order by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) SUIT NO: NICN/ABJ/2: Withdrawal of circular Ref: NUC/ES/138/ VOL.64/135”, was made available to newsmen late Monday and addressed to all vice-chancellors; pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities.

The circular read in part: “I have been directed to withdraw the National Universities Commission (NUC) Circular Ref: NUC/ES/138/ Vol.64/135, and dated 23 September, 2022 on the above subject. Consequently, the said circular stands withdrawn.

“All pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils, as well as vice chancellors of federal universities are to please note.

“Further development and information would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders.”

The Federal Government had earlier ordered the pro-chancellors and vice chancellors to immediately reopen the universities for lecturers and students to resume academic activities.

It decided to wield the big stick against the striking ASUU members as it ordered pro-chancellors and vice chancellors to immediately reopen the universities for lecturers and students to resume academic activities.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Nigerian Tribune also gathered that the vice chancellors were instructed to open attendance registers in their various institutions, with specific directive that positions of lecturers who fail to turn up after two weeks of resumption should be advertised for replacement.

It derived its strength from the ruling of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, ordering ASUU to call off its ongoing nationwide strike.

ASUU had through its counsel, Femi Falana, appealed the court ruling and asked for stay on execution of the judgment. The union had been on strike since February 14 to press home the demands for improved funding for universities, a review of salaries for lecturers, among other issues.

The earlier directive from the Federal Ministry of Education, through the NUC, in a letter signed by Onazi, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, titled: “Re-Forwarding of Court judgement and enforcement of order by the NICN SUIT NO: NICN/ ABJ/270/2022, dated September 23 and sighted by Nigerian Tribune, was addressed to all vice chancellors; pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities.

The circular generated outcry as ASUU and some education stakeholders kicked against the step taken by the Federal Government. The development also received backlash on social media as many called the decision by the government hasty.

ASUU, on its own, insisted that its members across the country are still on industrial action and, therefore, the Federal Government’s directive to the vice chancellors to reopen universities is meaningless to the union. President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, in an interview with Nigerian Tribune on Monday, noted that as far as ASUU and its members across the country are concerned, public universities in the country had not been closed down by anybody, including ASUU; it is only that ASUU members are staying away from classrooms to press home their demands from the Federal Government.

“So, we are not bothered about whether the Federal Government directed VCs to reopen schools or not.

“We are still on strike and so we shall remain until the Federal Government does what is right and good for the public universities in the country,” Osodeke stressed.

The earlier letter partly reads: “The Motion on Notice prayed for the NICN to grant an interlocutory injunction restraining the ASUU by themselves, members, agents, servants, privies or howsoever called from taking further steps and doing any act or otherwise continuing with the in- definite strike or any strike action pending the hearing and determination of the suite/referral on the matter by the NICN.

“On September 21, the NICN granted the order re- straining ASUU as prayed from taking further steps and doing any act or otherwise continuing with the indefinite strike or any strike action pending the hearing and determination of the suite/referral on the matter by the NICN.

“Considering the above order by the NICN and as a matter of national interest, I am directed to request that NUC, vice chancellors of Nigerian universities, and any other relevant officer or body be directed to: immediately re-open all the universities, immediately recall the students of the various universities;

“Ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/ commence lectures and restore the daily activities and routines of the various University campuses.”

The vice chancellors, after confirming receipt of the directive, had said they are currently studying it. Secretary-General of the committee of vice-chancellors of Nigerian universities, Professor Yakubu Ochefu, when contacted, said what NUC did was to further communicate court order to the vice-chancellors and asking them to comply to court order issued last Wednesday by the NICN.

As of the press time, no reason was given for the withdrawal of the directive but this may not be unconnected to the fact that ASUU had appealed the judgment of the industrial court.