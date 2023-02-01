Folarin promises 2 million votes for Tinubu in Oyo

The gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin has assured the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of a convincing victory with over 2 million votes in Oyo State in the February 25 presidential election.

Folarin made this known while fielding questions from newsmen at a guest forum tagged “Speak Out” organised by the Correspondents’ chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo state council in Ibadan.

He said Tinubu has the experience and wherewithal to reposition the economy and liberate the downtrodden masses from shackles of poverty.

At the gathering were some of the APC chieftains in the state among who are; Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, Alhaji Sina Alabi and Chairman of the chapel, Raji Adebayo.

Considering the network that Tinubu has built over the years years across the country, Folarin said that he is optimistic of winning not only in Oyo state but across the 36 states of the federation, stressing that with his experience and relationship across all the political parties in the state, he (Folarin) is also confident of becoming the next governor of the state.

He maintained that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to hold presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital slated for January 7, 2023, successfully.

He then admonished party members, loyalists and supporters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to come out enmass to express their love for the former governor of Lagos State.

According to him, “We have 3.3 million register voters in Oyo state, we know Asiwaju will win and we are looking for ways to maximize the win, that is what prompted us to be going round the state again to solicit for the vote of the people, we are confident of securing over 2 million votes.

“Of course, the presidential election will be different from the governorship, our projection is that Asiwaju will get 80% of votes in Oyo state, that is why all what we have been doing is consistently over 80%.

“We at times pull like one thousand people everyday, but we are also been scientific, we are getting figure everyday between 830 to 840, you can give three percent margin error, that is still consistent of our projection.





“National Assembly members will make up the projection, they will win, when they win, I will come back here and discuss the way forward for the governorship elections, which I am confident of winning too”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of Oyo state Correspondents Chapel, Raji Adebayo explained that the guest forum was part of his campaign promises to make the chapel robust and vibrant.

According to him, “Today is a fulfillment of one of the promises made when I was campaigning that I will make the Correspondents Chapel great and vibrant with the calibre of people that would be featuring on our Guest Forum, and here we are, the APC guber candidate is, and we are working assiduously to bring other candidates our programme, Speak Out “.

