The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State and Chairman of Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Teslim Folarin, has paid a birthday tribute to Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of his 71st birthday anniversary.

Folarin, in a statement he signed and made available to journalists on Tuesday, stated that Asiwaju Tinubu achieved his national leader status when he was the face of the main opposition party in Nigeria and also helped enthrone Buhari’s Presidency in 2015. According to the three-term senator, the status has changed from national leader to world leader.

“I join families, friends, members of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and leaders worldwide in celebrating Nigeria’s President-elect, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of his 71st birthday anniversary”.

“I thank Almighty God for his Divine Grace in Asiwaju Tinubu’s life over seven decades. God Helped him through life-threatening battles until he achieved national leader status as the then face of the main opposition party in Nigeria and also helped enthrone Buhari Presidency in 2015. As fate would have it, he achieved what the superheroes from Southwestern Nigeria could not. With his victory as the country’s President on May 29, 2023, his status has changed from a national leader to a world leader. Hence, Mr. President-elect needs to think globally and act locally to benefit the downtrodden masses”.

“Asiwaju’s Presidency symbolises renewed hope for the hopeless Nigerians and Africans. The tasks ahead of Asiwaju are herculean, therefore I pray for Divine Wisdom, courage, good health, and long life required for him to execute his Renewed Hope Agenda”.

“As a brand new world leader, I urge him to be committed to transforming the image of Nigeria, strengthening its sovereignty and its defence capability, protecting its national interests”.

“I also call on religious groups across the country to pray for Asiwaju’s long life and good health as he assumes the mantle of leadership of our dear country”.

“My most sincerest congratulations and best wishes for our father, leader and President-elect Asiwaju Akanbi Omo Olodo Ide. May you succeed as Nigeria’s President”.