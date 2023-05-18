The Chairman Senate Committee on Local Content and 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin has inaugurated 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Oyo Central Senatorial District.

The inauguration ceremony which was held on Tuesday had in attendance Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals, Hon. (Mrs.) Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; and Chief Medical Director of University College Hospital – Ibadan, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo.

In his remarks, the APC governorship candidate who facilitated the project said it is aimed at relieving the University College Hospital (UCH)- the only federal tertiary health institution in Oyo State in the area of qualitative healthcare of women and children in Oyo Central Senatorial District.

According to him, “the 100-bed Mother and Child hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including operating theatres, recovery rooms, private and general wards, scanning room, consultation rooms and laboratory, ultra-scan machine, vacuum extractor delivery set and an Emergency Cart with full compliments. The advanced medical facility also has quarters for doctors and other medical personnel”.

“The project was made possible through office of the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on SDGs. Therefore, for and on behalf of the good people of Oyo Central Senatorial District and Oyo State at large, I extend most sincerest gratitude to Mr. President and H.E Hon. (Mrs.) Orelope-Adefulire for the consideration and successful completion of the project”.

“The healthcare facility will be operational as soon as members of the management board are appointed”.

Folarin thanked the people of Oyo Central for giving him the opportunity to represent them in the red chamber on three different occasions. He also thanked APC leaders and members in Oyo State for the opportunity to fly the ticket of the party in 2019 and 2023 elections.

Speaking during the inauguration, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire noted that the project is a strategic intervention directly linked to the achievement of SDG-3 on ‘Quality Health and Well-being for all’ as well as other cross-cutting SDGs. She lauded Senator Folarin for high level of dedication and commitment to ensure the project was approved by Mr. President and completed before his tenure lapses as a federal lawmaker.

Prof. Jesse Otegbayo described the project as the first of its kind to be facilitated by a lawmaker in the State. According to the professor of medicine, the medical facility is a world-standard and everlasting legacy of Senator Folarin.

