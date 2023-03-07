Soji Ajibola

The gubernatorial candidate on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin has debunked the rumours making the rounds of his plan to bring back exiled Seriki Fulani to the Ibarapa zone. as well as the relocation of the LAUTECH campus from Iseyin town.

Folarin was quoted in a statement by his media aide, Com. YSO Olaniyi has submitted that the report is aimed at discrediting, as well as tarnishing his image

He, therefore, urged the people of Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun to disregard the fake news being circulated by members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement read, “My attention has been drawn to a poster designed and printed by PDP Media Centre with the caption “Folarin To Bring Back Seriki Fulani to Ibarapa”. This is fake news from the pit of hell of the outgoing government in Oyo State.

“The picture in question was taken during my peace-keeping engagements with Yoruba and Hausa-Fulani leaders from the Ibarapa zone. During the visit, I engaged the late Asigangan of Igangan and other stakeholders and supported the community.

Similarly, I engaged Hausa-Fulani on the need to co-exist with host communities across the 33 LGAs peacefully. On this note, I strongly warn Governor Seyi Makinde and his co-travellers, PDP to stop the campaign of calumny.

It’s on record that Governor Seyi Makinde did not only admit he goofed about the Ibarapa massacre but also his mad dogs led by Mukaila Lamidi Auxiliary have killed and maimed innocent people of Ibarapa on several occasions.”

“In the same vein, the PDP Media Centre is spreading fake news that the APC administration will abolish the LAUTECH campus in Iseyin. This is another propaganda taken too far. LAUTECH Ogbomoso belongs to every zone of Oyo State. Therefore, my good people of Iseyin and Ibarapa zone should be assured that the Faculty of Agriculture in Iseyin and the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora (OYSCATECH) will play big roles in our agriculture revolution agenda”.

“As Executive Governor of Oyo State (when elected), I’ll be fair to all zones of Oyo State. No zone will be marginalised in terms of developments in all sectors of the economy. I’ll run an all-inclusive government with fear of God”

“To Governor Makinde and his purveyors of fake news, I will not succumb to your diversionary tactics in my quest to become the governor of Oyo State”





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE