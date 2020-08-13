Folarin Coker’s death, a great loss to Lagos, Nigeria ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, described the death of the late Chief Nathaniel Folarin Coker as a great loss to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Sanwo-Olu said this in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, and describing late Coker, who passed away on Wednesday in Lagos after a brief illness at the age of 97, as one of the front-runners in the race towards making Lagos a leading state in Nigeria and the West Africa sub-region.

The governor said the late Coker’s contributions to the State’s Public Service as permanent secretary in different ministries were exemplary.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the late administrator effectively combined work and social life in a way that impacted the Lagos State positively, saying though Coker’s demise was a great loss to the state, he should be celebrated.

“The late Folarin Coker lived a very good life. His demise, though a great loss to our dear State, should be celebrated. He served Lagos meritoriously as a public servant in various capacities, contributing his quota to the growth narratives of Lagos.

“The late Chief Coker was also a socialite of note. I remember that as a young man, I always admired his candour whenever he spoke at social gatherings. He was a representation of the true spirit of Lagos.

“His service to our dear state as permanent secretary took him to various ministries such as Education; Youth, Sports and Social Development, Trade, Mines and Natural Resources as well as the ministry of information and tourism, where he contributed meaningfully to the better and bigger Lagos narrative,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, therefore, prayed fie the soul of the deceased to find peace with his creator, while also praying that God the family he left behind to fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I pray for his soul to find peace with his creator. May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

