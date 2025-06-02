Focus on your studies, Presidency tells youths

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, Rinsola Abiola, has urged students in the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory, particularly girls, to remain focused and concentrate on their studies.

She noted that quality education broadens horizons and helps in identifying opportunities.

She gave the admonition during the commemoration of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, celebrated annually on May 28.

Serial entrepreneur and youth advocate Seyi Tinubu donated sanitary pads to 12,000 girls across the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory to mark the occasion. The outreach was coordinated by Almaasaareef Foundation and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership.

Addressing students at Junior Secondary School, Waru, in AMAC Area Council, Abiola commended Tinubu for his generosity and commitment to empowering women and youths.

She emphasised that interventions such as the distribution of free sanitary pads are necessary, as menstruation often prevents girls in low-income communities from attending school, adversely affecting their education and limiting their leadership potential.

A representative of Almaasaareef Foundation, Dr Hauwa Aminu, in her remarks, educated students and other beneficiaries on the proper use and disposal of sanitary pads.

The outreach, which commenced on Monday, May 26, and ended at the weekend, reached beneficiaries at Junior Secondary School, Naharati, and Junior Secondary School, Sabon Gari, in Abaji Area Council.

In Kwali, the team visited Junior Secondary School, Kwali Central, and Junior Day Secondary School. In Gwagwalada, distribution took place at Junior Secondary School, Sabon Gari; Junior Secondary School, Abattoir; and Gwako Children Home.

In Kuje Area Council, the outreach extended to Junior Secondary School, Kayarda; Junior Secondary School, Kuje Central; Junior Girls Boarding Secondary School; the School for the Blind; and the Disability Community, Kuchingoro.

In Bwari, the team visited Junior Secondary School, Bwari Central, and Junior Secondary School, Bwari 1. In AMAC, the outreach took place at Junior Secondary School, Waru; Junior Secondary School, Takushara; Karu Children Home; and a collection of Islamiyyas in Mararaba Yarkasuwa.

In each of the six area councils, visits were also paid to traditional rulers, including the Etsu of Kwali, the Aguma of Gwagwalada, the Gomo Kuje, the Sarkin Bwari, and the Sapeyi of Garki.

The outreach, which targeted students, out-of-school children, and boys, was part of efforts to equip them with basic knowledge of menstruation.

