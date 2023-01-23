Focus on research with outstanding impact on Nigeria society, economy, JABU VC charges lecturers

The Vice Chancellor of Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State, Prof. Olasebikan Fakolujo, has charged the institution’s lecturers to focus on research with outstanding impact on society and the economy.

Fakolujo, who stated this on Monday during a press conference to herald the 13th convocation for the 2021/2022 academic session of the institution, urged the lecturers to explore the windows available to them to improve the quality of their research work and place the university on the web for better rating.

He urged members of the staff of the institution to seize the opportunities that are inherent in winning grants and said “the students have also been encouraged in research and development by providing a soft loan to them via entrepreneurial fun-fare for product development”

He said the institution has constructed a ranch to control cows roaming around the school, saying the ranch was purposely put in place for teaching and research purposes, and also for commercial purposes.

The VC said that the university had engaged experts on the project which would also create employment and revenue for the university, and said “this farm, among many other things, will make a model ranch operation where it can produce pastures.

Speaking on the graduating student, he said the institution is set to graduate 481 students from the various departments during the 13th Convocation ceremony slated for Friday 27 January 2023.

He said a total of 88 postgraduate students would graduate while six out of them would be given PhD certificates.

According to him, three eminent personalities who have distinguished themselves in their respective vocations and services to humanity would be decorated with Honorary Doctorate degrees in Public Administration and Entrepreneurship (Honoris Causa)

“We are bestowing our honorary doctorate degrees on three eminent personalities who have highly distinguished themselves in their respective vocations and services to humanity.

“They are Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, a human right activist, politician; Elder Aderemi Olowookere, the Chairman Christy Caleb Foundation, a frontline entrepreneur and an astute philanthropist with a passion for advancing work in health, education and poverty alleviation.





“And Dr Boboye Olayemi Opeyemi, the immediate past Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC). He is a fulfilled public servant, a serial medalist and also a philanthropist with a passion for excellence,”

Fakolujo explained that the university’s tuition fees were very reasonable compared to other private universities in the country, saying JABU is passionate about producing graduates that perform excellently in life.

“One of such excellent performance was recorded by one of our Law graduates who passed out with a First Class Honours during the just concluded 2021/2022 academic session of the Nigerian Law School.

“This and many more notable feats keep attracting the interest of many prospective students desirous to study at our university.

“I am pleased to tell you that a 400-level student of the Department of Entrepreneur, Samuel Ayomide Jesuyan, was appointed West Africa Youth Ambassador due to his laudable antecedents of dedication, hard work and diligence in service to humanity.

“He is an advocate and relentless crusader of promoting entrepreneurship for African youths. The award is the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the institution was often proactive with good security network in collaboration with the Nigerian Police and Airforce for safety of lives and property.

While speaking on some major achievements recorded by the university in the last academic year, he said “It’s worthy of note that during the year under review, JABU ranked 3rd best among the private universities in Nigeria in the last webometric ranking of universities.

“There was timely and regular payments of staff salaries and there was promotion of qualified members of staff.

“Not less than 10 members of staff bagged their PhDs in various fields and there was improved lighting of the campus through the introduction of solar streetlights,” he said.

He added that the Acting Director Research and Grant Management Office in the university

Dr L.J. Babalola, won the International Foundation for Service grant of $11,520.000.

