Focus on good governance, NUJ charges newly sworn-in LG chairmen, councillors

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council has charged the newly sworn-in local government chairmen and councillors to focus on governance in their three-year tenure.

Chairman of the State Council, Comrade Mike Ikeogwu and Secretary, Comrade Patrick Ochei, gave the charge in a statement made available to journalists in the state.

The union leaders also reminded the elected officers to ensure only registered journalists are considered for appointments as media aides for result delivery.

“Please take note as we advise that you should appoint registered Journalists in the State to handle your Media and Communications affairs for the purpose of delivering results.

“The Union is taking this stance because that position is exclusively for media professionals who must be able to relate with their colleagues in the field for cordiality and proper information management.

“Again, it would afford us the opportunity to continue with our media engagement with the Council Chairmen in office.

“Majority as candidates defaulted during the One on One Engagement to validate the programmes of candidates then intending to govern their people at the grassroots levels.

“We were softened as a result of our understanding of the period and the pressure that comes with election campaigns and mobilizations,” the statement read in part.

While commending DSIEC, political parties, security agencies, journalists and other stakeholders for the smooth exercise, the NUJ council urged the elected officers to synergize with all stakeholders to “make the local government administration effective, again.”

The Delta State local government election, it will be recalled, was held last weekend, March 6, 2021 in which the electoral umpire declared candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) winners in the 24 local government areas save one pending in the state.