Collins Nnabuife – Abuja

The Democrat Union of Africa (DUA) has charged Nigerians to keep their eyes on the development of the country as they exercise their civic duties on Saturday through the ballot.

The Observers said the whole world is looking up to Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country to overcome what is so telling and associated with the conduct of general elections.

In a statement signed by the Co-Chairperson of DUA, H. E. Louisa Atta-Agyemang, it also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue providing a level playing ground for all the political parties and their candidates.

DUA also reminded Nigerians that the conduct of general elections, if not properly managed by all stakeholders at all levels, could degenerate into unappealing and regrettable results.

“It is also very important that the good people of Nigeria recognize this fact and go into the elections and come out with a peaceful Nigeria, stable country and keep their eyes on the development of Nigeria and its people.

“DUA wants to draw the attention of the INEC to continue to provide a levelled playing field to all political parties, and their sponsored candidates. DUA wishes to reiterate the point that all well-meaning Nigerians must respect the rules of the game and the code of conduct.

“It is also very important for the media to stick to its core responsibilities and ask the appropriate and necessary questions that will elicit a positive response from the right sources to ensure a peaceful Nigeria, pre and post-elections.

“DUA, therefore, appeals to the media to be mindful of the effects of their presentations and coverage of political events. As much as possible, DUA urges the media to balance their reportage.

“Social media handlers are to take a cue as well and avoid misinformation and disinformation.





“The security operatives are expected to exhibit a high level of professionalism in their efforts to provide security support to all and sundry and ensure that Nigeria enjoys peace before, during and after the elections.

“We wish to bring to the attention of the good people of Nigeria that in all their actions they must consider the vulnerable in the society, the children, the women, the aged and persons with disabilities and be inclusive in all political undertakings and campaigns.

“Transparency, credibility, integrity and professionalism should be the hallmark of all stakeholders and especially the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

“DUA wishes Nigeria peaceful, credible, and transparent elections laced with the utmost

integrity,” the statement added.

