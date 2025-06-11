Focus on citizens’ interests, Gov Sani tells political appointees

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has reminded political appointees that their focus must be on the residents because they are their servants, so the people’s interests are paramount.

The Governor gave this advice after swearing in the newly appointed Commissioner of Education, Professor Abubakar Sani Sambo and the Commissioner of Youth Development, Gloria Ibrahim, including the Head of Service, Mrs Jummai Bako, as well as other senior Government officials.

Governor Uba Sani also challenged them to help the administration to leave a lasting legacy by ensuring ‘’that you think out of the box, while keeping the box in view.’’

He implored the new political appointees to “roll up their sleeves and hit the ground running. You have been called to serve the good people of Kaduna State because you all possess the skills and competences to contribute effectively to the rebuilding and renewing of our dear state.’’

The Governor reminded them that ‘’ it is by working as a team that we shall succeed. We must avoid working in silos. If we operate independently with limited communication or collaboration, success will be hindered.’’

According to him, the administration has rapidly transformed rural and urban communities through massive infrastructural development, revival and revitalisation of the health and educational sectors.

In the last two years, the government has been ‘’frontally fighting poverty, and strengthening our partnership with security forces to secure our dear state,’’ he added.

Other appointees that were sworn in include Hon Ado Dogo Audu, Counsellor on Political Matters, Special Adviser on Economic Matters, Ahmad Shehu Haruna and Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Hon Abubakar Shehu Giwa, as well as Special Adviser Local Government Affairs, Hon Kabiru Yakubu Jarimi.

