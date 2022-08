FMN rewards dealers sales reps at conference

IN its bid to nurture a long-term productive partnerships with its stakeholders, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) has rewarded its dealers and sales representatives at an event designed to review the past financial year, and strategically map its future business blueprint and growth.

Tagged ‘A New World of Winning Partnership’, the business-to-consumer conference, introduced investors and partners/dealers to the revised profit model for the upcoming fiscal year, to further position all its brands and subsidiaries, such as Golden Penny Foods as prominent players in the food and agro-allied sector.

Commenting on the transformative and invaluable contributions of the dealers to the brand, the FMN managing director, Foods, Mr Delvin Hainsworth, described the company’s partnership with its B2C dealers as a key element of its consumer food strategy.

“As we innovate across all our touch-points, we would continue to drive increased coverage and gains in distribution and improve the availability of our consumer-branded offerings,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the FMN Head of Sales, B2C, MrAdemolaAdeoye noted that the partnership had become imperative so as to ensure that consumers continue to access the company’s products, as and when needed, considering the volatility of the global socio-economic environment, food and the astronomical rise in food prices.

One of the FMN- Golden Penny top dealers and award recipient, HajiaAmooKadija commended the brand for giving the partners the much-needed support to thrive.

“From the provision of courier trucks for our goods to working with financial institutions to provide us with affordable loans, I can say that doing business with the Golden Penny brand has been seamless for me,” he added.

