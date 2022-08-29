FMN Plc rewards B2B customers, partners with 22 trucks

To appreciate its loyal customers and business partners under the Business-to-Business (B2B) category, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) has given out 22 trucks, ranging from one tonne truck to 20 tonnes utility truck.

At the presentation ceremony held at the company corporate headquarters in Lagos, the managing director, Foods Division, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. (FMN), Devlin Hainsworth, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to its trading partners through investments and collaboration for growth.

Hainsworth, while addressing the awardees noted that partnership remained key in driving the business forward despite the challenging business and economic clime.

“It’s really only because of the special relationship the partnership that we have with our key dealers, that we can fulfill our purpose of feeding the nation every day and the length and breadth of the country is because of this partnership, and the capability and the commitment of our dealers that we can honor our purpose and we can make sure that golden Penny products are indeed available,” he said.

Hainsworth also noted that the awards was a way of investing back into the business as it is believed that the trucks will go a long way in promoting the customers’ business in the area logistics and prompt delivery of their produce.

In his remark, Paul Udochi, FMN’s Head of Sales, B2B, emphasize that FMN Plc is customer-centric organisation which had always in the past, remained consistent in rewarding its customers under different cateogy.

He explained that the 22 awardees were customers and partners under the Bread Flour segment of the B2B category, who are selected based on their outstanding performance.

The rewards include five one-tonne TATA Truck; six 3.5-tonnes TATA Truck; 12-tonnes Ashok Leyland 1718; three 15-tonnes SINO Truck and one 20-tonnes Daewoo Prima 3428 Truck.

One of the awardee, Badejo Adegboyega, MD of Felicia Modupeoluwa Trading Company Ltd, noted that FMN PLC had always being supportive to their distributors, while appreciating the company for the rewards.

Adegboyega, who had been a partner for 32 years said the company has good products and keep to their promises, thus engendering his good relationships with the company over the years. He therefore encourage the company not to rest on its oars but to keep being the best in food production sector in the country.

