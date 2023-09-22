The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Keffi has issued a two-week ultimatum for the claim of nine corpses left lying in its mortuary, or the option of a mass burial will be pursued.

This information was conveyed in a statement signed by Miss Esther Bature, the public relations officer of the medical centre.

The statement was made available to newsmen in the Keffi local government area of Nasarawa State on Friday.

According to Bature, the decision by the management of the medical centre to issue this deadline is due to the fact that some of the corpses were brought in 2021 and others in 2022, thereby exceeding the time limit of 6 months permitted by law.

“Consequently, members of the public who lost their loved ones during the stated period indicated herein may please visit the hospital’s mortuary for possible identification and a claim,” she said.

She reiterated that at the expiration of the two-week deadline starting on Friday, September 22, 2023, the medical centre will have no option but to proceed with a mass burial for the nine corpses.

