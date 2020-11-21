FMC Abeokuta MD decries state of community primary health centres in Ogun

The Medical Director, Federal Medical Center (FMC), Abeokuta, Dr Adewale Musa-Olomu, has decried the state of primary health centres across Ogun State, calling for the need to restrengthen them.

He stated this at this year’s Roundtable Dialogue on Strengthening Community healthcare system of Egbaland, organised by Wellness Africa Foundation (WAF), in conjunction with the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo Healthcare Initiative in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Olomu urged the state government to revitalise the healthcare centres, submitting that many have lost their lives as a result of the decaying health centers.

He attributed increase in child birth mortality rate to poor condition of various primary health facilities in different local government areas of the state.

Olomu, therefore, urged the state government to provide drugs, competent workforce and give incentives to health workers to enable them perform optimally.

“If the government is taking tax from the people, then it must take care of them. There’s need to strengthen the primary health center by providing adequate drugs, competent work force, give workers incentives.

“The primary health facilities in the state, especially in Egbaland are not in good condition. There is need to do a lot for the people in terms of health facilities. We need to develop good health system and it begins with good governance, Olomu added.

The medical expert however called on religious leaders to support the government in funding the primary health system, insisting that government alone could not tackle the challenge.

In his speech, the Executive Director of Wellness Africa Foundation (WOF), Akintunde Akinmolayan, stated that the focus of the Foundation was to facilitate community health outreaches and to promote adolescents and youths reproductive health services.

He appealed to all well-meaning Ogun citizens and other non-governmental organisations to support the quest for a healthy Egbaland and Ogun state at large.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE