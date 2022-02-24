FMAN trains 5,000 farmers in Sokoto on modern wheat farming

The Flour Millers Association of Nigeria (FMAN) has disclosed that not less than 5,000 farmers have been trained on merchandise farming of wheat in Sokoto State.

Speaking while unveiling green field day of the new merchandise wheat, the national programme manager of wheat millers association of Nigeria, Aliyu Samaila said the 5,000 farmers were drawn from four local governments area in the state.

He said Sokoto State is among the 15 piloted states of the federation where the programme is currently being undergoing.

He said the new technology on wheat farming is to encourage more people into the produce. Samaila said the green field day is to showcase the harvest of the new improved way of farming.

Meanwhile, the African Development Bank and its counterpart in the Central Bank of Nigeria has assured wheat farmers in Nigeria of their support in order to make it more lucrative and attract more people into farming

The bank said its major objective is to improve the agricultural produce in Africa as well as improving on the economy within the African continent.

A wheat expert in AfDB, Dr Solomon Assefa, in his remarks disclosed this at Sokoto State wheat farmers’ Green Field day in Sokoto on Wednesday.

He maintained that the management of the bank is very much satisfied with what is being achieved in the agricultural sector in Sokoto State.

He commended the governor of Sokoto State for sustaining his promise with the AfDB in improving wheat farming and other agricultural produce in the state.

Also speaking in his remarks, a representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria, adding that the intervention of the apex bank in the agricultural sector is yielding positive results.

He assured farmers in the state that the Central Bank of Nigeria will continue to support them on how to make the farming sector more attractive to the people, especially the youths.

