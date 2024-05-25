China has set a timetable to allow flying taxicabs to carry passengers for short distances by 2025.

The world of transportation is on the brink of a revolution with the emergence of the first airworthy flying taxi. This two-seater autonomous aircraft, developed by Chinese start-up EHang, has a cruising speed of 100 km/h and a maximum range of 35km.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports that “After rigorous testing, China’s aviation regulator has deemed the aircraft airworthy, bringing a commercial launch in China a significant step closer”.

This flying taxi represents a transformative shift in urban mobility, offering a faster, more efficient, and less congested mode of transportation. Its ability to take off and land vertically eliminates the need for extensive infrastructure and allows for point-to-point travel, bypassing traffic gridlocks.

The successful certification of this flying taxi marks a significant milestone in the aviation industry and sets a precedent for future autonomous aerial vehicles. It paves the way for a future where flying taxis become an integral part of urban transportation, revolutionizing the way we move around our cities.

For years, tech companies have been striving to get a commercial electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) service off the ground.

Able to fly over congested cities, eVTOLs are like a cross between electric cars and drones and can be powered by renewable energy.

They don’t need runways and are quieter than traditional helicopters, so are better able to operate in urban areas.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) also recently gave it the green light to begin mass production.

Photo:Internet

ALSO READ: Troops arrest notorious kidnapper, suspected informants in Oyo, Abuja