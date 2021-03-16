Flutterwave partners PayPal to ease payment problems of African businesses

Flutterwave has announced a collaboration with PayPal which will enable PayPal customers globally to pay African merchants on the continent through Flutterwave’s platform.

With this development, the many challenges encountered by African merchants in effecting or receiving payments across the globe will become a thing of the past.

Olugbenga Agboola, Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, while making the announcement on Tuesday, said “We are excited to bring PayPal’s fully integrated services to businesses across Africa. The collaboration reinforces our vision of creating a seamless digital payments system for Africa’s business communities that can now transact with international consumers.”

He added, “By working with PayPal, we can further strengthen our commitment to our customers and service users as we will be enabling them to transact and expand their business operations to reach new markets. PayPal’s global reach is unrivalled and collaborating with them allows our customers to explore new markets where PayPal is embedded.

“Through our collaboration with PayPal, we are also bringing together two trusted global payment brands to provide millions of consumers and businesses a gateway to new opportunities.”

While Flutterwave has processed over 140 million transactions worth over $9 billion worldwide, PayPal’s active registered accounts globally hit 377million in Q4 of 2020.

