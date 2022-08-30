Floods have killed 115 Nigerians in eight months ― Presidency

Not less than 115 persons have lost their lives and 73,379 displaced in the floods affecting several parts of the country, the Presidency has said.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), 277 people were injured in the destructive floods, which also destroyed or severely damage 37, 633 houses.

According to the statement, over 500,000 persons in all have been affected in the country since January this year.

The statement informed that President Buhari is receiving regular updates on the flood situation in the country.

Extending heartfelt condolences to all the families affected by the recent flooding in different states across the country, the President pledged that the federal government will continue to provide the needed emergency assistance to individuals and communities impacted by the disaster.

He also invited other public-spirited individuals and organisations to support hundreds of thousands of people in need of urgent help in the affected communities.

The President reiterated that these tragic events have brought to fore the need for states and local governments to step up their level of preparedness in handling emergencies, which remains a shared responsibility with the government at the centre.

President Buhari affirmed that the Federal Government will continue to monitor the situation very closely to work more with states and affected communities to reduce the impact of the disaster, provide resources and improve response and recovery efforts.

The President urged inhabitants of flood-prone areas to always adhere to the early warning advisories as issued by the organisations saddled with climate monitoring and disaster management.





The statement said that since January this year flooding has been reported in Lagos, Yobe, Borno, Taraba, Adamawa, Edo, Delta, Kogi, Niger, Plateau, Benue, Ebonyi, Anambra, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Jigawa, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Imo, Abia States and the Federal Capital Territory, affecting 508,721 people.

It added: “The destructive floods have displaced 73,379 people, 115 casualties, and injured 277 people.

“The floods and heavy rain have left around 37, 633 houses destroyed or severely damaged, according to latest data made available to the Presidency from the relevant Federal Government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA).”

