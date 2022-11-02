Floods: FEC okays increase of East-West road contract cost to N506bn

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the variation in the sum of contract for East-West road project sections 1-4 from Warri to Port Harcourt, Eket, Oron, by N260 billion, bringing the total amount required for it to N506 billion.

The original cost for the sections was about N246 billion.

The variation was part of the decisions reached by the council presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, who briefed correspondents on the issue, the variation followed a memorandum presented to the council by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, as part of efforts to provide succor and resolve issues around the recent floods.

The presidential aide said: “He got approval for the variation order in respect of repair works on the East-West road project affected during the recent flooding occurrences in the Niger Delta.

“So, the approval was for a variation order for the East-West road project sections 1-4 from Warri to Port Harcourt, Eket, Oron, including Oron-Eket bypass in the sum of N260 billion, thereby increasing the total contract sum for the outstanding sections 1-4 of the East West road projects from the sum of formerly of N246 billion now to N506 billion. The memo was approved.”

