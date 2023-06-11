Niger State government has advised residents across the 25 Local government areas of the state, particularly those who are living in the riverine communities, to be watchful and steer clear of floods during this year’s rainy season.

The State Deputy Governor, Comrade Garba Yakubu, gave the advice over the weekend while speaking through the Acting Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency(NEMA), Malam Garba Salihu while holding a meeting with the Desks Officers of the Agency at its Corporate office in Ebitu Ukiwe Road, GRA Minna on the need for everyone in the state to be at alert and be adequately prepared in good time and conscious against the 2023 raining season.

He explained the need to invite the 25 Desks officers across the 25 local government areas of the state under NEMA arose following the letter of flood warnings from NISER and NIMET about the impending flood of this rainy season in the year 2023.

Adding that Niger state has been identified as one of the states to experience flood disaster this year.

According to the Acting DG NSEMA, the State’s Deputy Governor is the Chairman of the Agency and has directed the meeting of the Agency’s Management with the Desks Officers should be in order to direct them to sensitize the people, especially the dwellers of Riverine communities on the need to inform them to stay clear of flood and reduction of their water based activities during this rainy season.

Garba Salihu identified some local governments in the state that are flood prone, which include Mokwa, Lavun, Lapai, Shiroro, Wushishi, and others that are located in communities in the flood plains through trans- national Rivers like River Niger and River Kaduna.