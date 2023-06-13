Residents of Atiku Abubakar Way and its environ in Uyo metropolis, Akwa Ibom State, have cried out to the state government following loss of property and goods amounting to millions of naira as a result of heavy downpour and flooding in the area.

The traders and business owners lamented that the flood had destroyed their means of livelihood and called on the state governor, Pst Umo Eno, to save them from the menace of flooding in the area.

In an interview with our Correspondent in Uyo, on Tuesday, a furniture maker, Iniobong Inyang, said he has been forced out of his shop over one week ago when it was submerged by floods.

He disclosed that one of his apprentices was wounded during the incident and was rushed to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“I am a wooden furniture maker and I can say that I am one of the worst victims of the flood. It affected me very seriously. I have lost so much money because of flooding in this area.

“We are managing to survive because we have sincere customers that when the area is flooded they look for us wherever we are. As you can see my shop, the rain has destroyed everything, our tools that we bought from Lagos for work had been destroyed. One of my boy fell into the water and sustain serious injuries, he has been in the hospital since,” he said

While blaming excessive flooding on indiscriminate disposal of waste, Inyang called on the state government to intervene to save the community.

“I have been here for the past 13 years. Before, it wasn’t like this. That is why I am appealing to the government and the people living around here to look for where to dispose of their waste products, and not to dump it here. Poor waste management is what is causing the flood because as they dump them, they block the gutters and made it difficult for water to flow freely. I appeal to Pst Umo Eno, our governor, to see what he can do to help us in this area”

A flood vendor, Mrs Ime expressed disappointment on how flooding usually paralyse her business during raining period.

She said, “This area has been flooded years back but not to this extent. It’s beyond explanation; you will see people folding up their clothes to bring their children from school ‘ Even, me i find it difficult to sell anything and anything i cook that day will be wasted”

Recounting his experience, the head of ICT Beulah Nursery/Primary, located in the area, Mr Rotimi Awobode, also noted that heavy downpour usually florce floods to penetrate into the school compound and classrooms.





He also called on the state government to come to the rescue of residents of the area.

“We have a lot of business centers here, we really want to appeal to the government to help us open the gutters and tunnels so that water can pass through easily. If it rains for two days nobody here will come out, ” He lamented.

Most residents of the area who spoke with our correspondent, blame heavy flooding in the area on indiscriminate dumping which blocks the drainages and stops flow of rain water whenever it rains.

