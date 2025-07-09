Flooding: Rivers govt to prosecute illegal reclamation of wetlands

Following recent warning by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other regulatory bodies listing Rivers State among flood prone states in Nigeria, the state government has warned that it would prosecute offenders of illegal reclamation of wetlands.

The warning came in the the light of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) deploying teams to Rivers State and other at-risk regions to sensitize residents on flood preparedness and mitigation measures.

It declared its full supports to NEMA initiative and urged all residents, especially those in flood-prone communities, to take necessary precautions to safeguard lives and property.

The government also reiterated its stance against illegal land reclamation activities, which exacerbate environmental degradation and worsen flooding conditions. “Unapproved reclamation of wetlands and other ecologically sensitive areas disrupts natural drainage systems, putting communities at greater risk during heavy rainfall”, it stated through a statement by Hector Igbikiowubo, Senior Special Adviser – Media to Rivers State Government.

It warned that it would not tolerate such activities and would take strict legal action against individuals or organisations found culpable.

“Offenders will face prosecution in accordance with environmental protection laws”, the statement added.

It called residents to clear drainages and avoid dumping waste in waterways; relocate to safer grounds if residing in flood-prone areas cooperate with emergency response teams and heed official advisories and report illegal land reclamation or other environmental violations to the appropriate authorities.

“The Rivers State Government remains committed to protecting the environment and ensuring the safety of all residents. We urge everyone to take proactive steps to mitigate the impact of potential flooding and adhere to environmental regulations,” the statement added.

