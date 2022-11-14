Flooding: Riders for Health Nigeria donates 5 motorcycles to Kogi govt

Riders for Health Nigeria has donated 5 motorcycles to the Kogi Ministry of Health to assist them in reaching flood-affected communities in the state.

The team leader of the firm, Zuwerat Atabo while presenting the 5 motorcycles to the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Zakari Usman on Monday said that the donation was on behalf of Riders for Health Nigeria.

“We hope these bikes will be useful for health outreach to support the provision of healthcare in designated camps for people who have been unfortunately displaced as a result of the recent flood across Kogi state.

According to her, Riders for Health is an international social enterprise that leverages transportation solutions to strengthen health systems across Africa.

“As an organization, we want a world in which healthcare reaches everyone

everywhere and none is left behind.

“We have found innovative ways to use motorcycles to mobilize healthcare workers so that they are able to travel farther and faster to deliver healthcare.

“Because of our expertise in transportation solutions, we are actively involved in fleet management, supply chain logistics and cold chain storage of healthcare commodities as well as transportation of biological samples as part of the national response to HIV Aids, TB, and other communicable

diseases in Nigeria.

In his response, the Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Zakari Usman commended the company for the donation.

He noted that recent flooding in the state affected 9 communities in the state stressing that Kogi State is the most affected state throughout the country.

He assured the management of Riders for Health Nigeria that the 5 motorcycles donated will assist the ministry medical team to reach some communities that vehicles can not get to.

