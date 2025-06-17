Flooding: Okpebholo hires experts to understudy Akpabio, Wike’s control strategies

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday commissioned a team of environmental and hydrology experts to understudy the flood control strategies implemented by the administrations of Godswill Akpabio and Nyesom Wike in Akwa Ibom and Rivers States, respectively.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that the governor’s decision is aimed at tackling the perennial flooding challenges confronting Edo, particularly in Benin, the state capital.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, the initiative underscores Okpebholo’s pragmatic approach to governance, which is premised on learning from proven models and replicating tested solutions that have delivered results elsewhere.

“The Akwa Ibom and Rivers States’ models, widely acknowledged for transforming some of Nigeria’s most flood-prone areas into states with efficient flood management systems, stand as credible blueprints for what is possible in Edo State.

“With the rainy season already tilting towards its peak, the timing of the exercise is strategic. It provides the experts with a unique opportunity to observe and assess the true extent of flooding in real time across Benin City and other vulnerable parts of the State.

“The focus will be on understanding the terrain, existing drainage infrastructure, and recurring flashpoints of overflow and erosion.

“The technical team from four companies will conduct comprehensive feasibility studies and environmental assessments aimed at designing a permanent and sustainable solution to Benin City’s flood problem.

“Their findings and recommendations will be submitted to the Governor for thorough evaluation and subsequent implementation,” Itua said.

The statement disclosed that private and commercial buildings constructed along waterways will be demolished to pave the way for proper surface and underground drainage systems, particularly in Government Reservation Areas (GRAs) in Benin.

Itua assured that property owners with verified documentation will be compensated by the government, while others will be relocated to safer areas.

“Governor Okpebholo’s bold, multifaceted flood control project across the state capital will commence after the heavy rains, and the project will be completed in no distant time.

“The government is committed to ensuring that this process is neither cosmetic nor politicised but rather driven by empirical data and genuine concern for the safety and well-being of Edo residents.

“Unlike the intervention by the last administration that was marred by mismanagement, half-hearted execution, and diversion of funds under the guise of erosion control, this new initiative will be comprehensive, transparent, and targeted at delivering a permanent fix.

“The Governor has made it clear that there will be zero tolerance for corruption or cosmetic solutions. Every kobo earmarked for the projects will be accounted for and directed solely toward its intended purpose — the protection of lives, properties, and the environment,” Itua added.

He said the Governor remained unwavering in his pledge to make Benin and its environs more resilient, liveable, and economically viable.

“This bold intervention is part of his broader development agenda to reposition Edo State as a model of modern urban infrastructure and environmental planning in Nigeria.

“The era of seasonal flooding, paralyzing communities and threatening livelihoods in Edo, is coming to an end.

“The administration of Governor Okpebholo is taking firm steps to deliver a future where residents will no longer live in fear each time it rains.

“The people of Edo can look forward to a new lease of life marked by proactive leadership and responsive governance,” he concluded.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE