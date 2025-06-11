Flooding: NOA lauds proactive measures by Oyo govt

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Oyo State Directorate, has commended the Oyo State Government for aligning with NIMET’s flood predictions through the dredging of flood-prone rivers and streams in all 33 local government areas ahead of the rainy season.

The State Director, Akanbi Aderogba, gave the commendation while featuring on a Yoruba public affairs radio programme, Meto Mofin, on Success 105.3 FM, anchored by Opeyemi Ilesanmi.

He urged listeners to steer clear of environmental hazards that could lead to flooding, such as indiscriminate dumping of refuse in rivers during rainfall.

Akanbi added that flood-induced erosion in the state is fast becoming a thing of the past, due to community-specific channel projects initiated by the state governor to prevent overflow. He therefore passionately appealed to citizens to play their part in preventing flooding during this rainy season.

Responding to questions on jungle justice, Akanbi Aderogba reiterated that the country is no longer in a Hobbesian state where might is right.

He stated that fair hearing is a cornerstone of any well-structured, lawful society. Hence, “misinformation that can precipitate unlawful mob mentality must be totally discouraged. Say no to lawlessness and impunity. Let the law take its course,” the Director counselled.

The Oyo State NOA Director also expressed delight over the visible attitudinal reorientation among residents, which he said is the result of regular sensitisation efforts by the agency. He described the impact as “more qualitative than quantitative.” He cited the reduction in tanker-related fuel crashes as one of the major achievements recorded by the agency in recent times.

He also referred to the perceived gains of fuel subsidy removal and the reduction in the prices of some staple foodstuffs as benefits to the citizens, urging them to remain patient with the government in anticipation of better times ahead.

The Oyo NOA Director finally called on the public to take advantage of the ongoing Democracy Cash Quiz competition, which has already commenced online at the instance of the National Orientation Agency. He encouraged them to visit the agency’s website to participate and stand a chance of winning.

“Be a part of ‘Democracy Cash Quiz’ and celebrate Democracy Day with NOA by clicking on Democracy Dash on the NOA website noa.govt.ng to join the fun.”

