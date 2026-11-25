Kogi State Government has commended the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) and the Federal Government for extending the 2026 Flood Recovery Agricultural Inputs Intervention to 3,520 farmers affected by flooding across the state.

The intervention, flagged off in Lokoja, is aimed at restoring agricultural livelihoods and boosting food production among farmers whose farmlands and crops were destroyed by flooding.

The beneficiaries are expected to receive urea and NPK fertilisers, 15kg bags of rice seeds, pre-planting, pre-emergence and early post-emergence chemicals, as well as insecticides to support the resumption of farming activities.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of NADF, Mohammed Ibrahim, the Fund’s Team Lead to Kogi State, Muhammad Gidado, described the intervention as a demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to agricultural resilience, farmers’ welfare and sustainable food production.

Gidado said the intervention would help affected farmers recover from the devastating effects of flooding, resume production and contribute to national food security.

“This intervention is more than the distribution of agricultural inputs, it is a demonstration of solidarity with our farmers and a collective commitment to restoring hope, protecting livelihoods and securing the future of agriculture in Nigeria,” he said.

He urged the Kogi State Government, community leaders and other stakeholders to ensure that the inputs were distributed transparently and promptly to the intended beneficiaries.

He also called on the farmers to make judicious use of the inputs to achieve the objectives of the intervention.

In his goodwill message, the Kogi State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Timothy Ojomah, expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and the NADF leadership for extending the intervention to the state.

Ojomah, who noted that Kogi was among six states benefiting from the Federal Government’s intervention, described the support as timely, given the state’s recurring experience of flooding.

“We sincerely thank NADF and its ES for providing this support to our farmers too,” he said.

He assured that the state government would ensure that the intervention achieved its intended purpose, warning beneficiaries against diverting or selling the agricultural inputs.

“Any inputs that are given to our farmers, they will make use of them judiciously. Our farmers need more. So there is no amount of inputs that are given to farmers that is enough to satisfy their farm. As such, selling is not an option here in Kogi,” he stated.

Similarly, the Managing Director of the Kogi State Agricultural Development Project (ADP), Dr. George Ogirima Bello, described the intervention as a timely lifeline for farmers struggling to recover from the impact of flooding.

Bello pledged that the ADP would complement the distribution of the inputs with extension services to guide beneficiaries on their proper application and utilisation.

He said the extension support would ensure that farmers derived maximum benefits from the intervention, while cautioning them against selling the inputs.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Abanika Taiye, described the intervention as a welcome complement to the agricultural initiatives of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

Taiye observed that flooding had left many farmers in difficult circumstances, adding that the Federal Government’s support had brought relief and renewed hope to affected farming communities.

“Farmers are in a disheartening situation. They are not happy. But with this now, this has brought them succour, and that is going to increase agricultural production in the state,” he said.

The State Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Alhaji Musa Raji, also commended the Federal Government and NADF for the intervention, assuring that the beneficiaries would make productive use of the inputs.

Raji said the support would reduce the cost of farming, improve agricultural production and enhance farmers’ productivity, ultimately contributing to food security.

He further acknowledged other Federal Government agricultural interventions, including the guaranteed minimum price initiative and plans to provide agro-processing and market infrastructure in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Moses Dare, was among the dignitaries at the event, alongside other government officials, agricultural stakeholders and farmers.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security subsequently declared the intervention open and formally flagged off the distribution of the agricultural inputs to the 3,520 beneficiaries across the state.