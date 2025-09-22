Flooding: Kabba-Bunu residents commend Kogi govt

Residents of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State have commended the state government for its proactive intervention in tackling erosion and flood challenges through the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project.

The residents gave the commendation on Monday during a media inspection tour of erosion control sites in the area, led by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, and the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Muhammed Yusuf.

Speaking on behalf of the people, a community leader, Ojo Sunday Martins, noted that the local government had suffered devastating environmental problems in the past, with flooding destroying properties worth millions of naira.

“Before now, whenever it rained heavily, panic would spread across the communities because of the fear of flooding. But today, we can sleep with our two eyes closed. We must commend the Kogi State Government for coming to our aid. The Governor is doing well and we are proud of him,” Martins said.

Another resident, Mrs. Funke Aiyedogbon, described the intervention as timely and life-saving. “Many families used to lose their farmlands and houses to erosion, and some even relocated because of the menace. Today, with the ACReSAL project, we have renewed hope. We thank the government for remembering us,” she said.

On his part, youth leader, Dare Ibrahim, urged the government to sustain the initiative across other vulnerable communities. “What we are seeing in Kabba-Bunu should be replicated in other local governments. This project is not just about erosion control; it is about saving lives and preserving livelihoods,” he added.

Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, assured residents that the state government remains committed to executing people-centered projects across the state. “Governor Ahmed Ododo is determined to ensure that no community is left behind in the area of infrastructural development.

The ACReSAL project is part of our long-term vision to secure lives and property while boosting agriculture and rural development,”he stated.

