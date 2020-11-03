Flooding: Foundation faults community heads, youth leaders over illegal building approvals

THE cases of perennial floodings in some major cities and urban areas across Nigeria have been attributed to illegal approvals of building permits by some unscrupulous government officials in connivance with traditional rulers and heads of communities.

This observation was made on Thursday, by an environmental expert, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, while playing host members of the Save the Earth Initiative (STEI), led by its Director, Dr Steven Agbola, in Warri, Delta State.

He also identified the indiscriminate dumping of waste in water channels by residents who end up blaming the government rather themselves as another reason for flooding.

Onuesoke, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of Onuesoke Foundation and Network For Good Governance (N4GG), cautioned residents, particularly those living around flood-prone areas, to desist from the habit of building and constructing on water channels and canals in their vicinities.

The environmentalist, while addressing the STEI delegation, alleged that some officials of government, in collaboration with community heads and youths leaders are in the habit of selling natural waterways to developers to build their houses, factories thereby obstructing the flow of water.

He appealed to residents to give government a chance to address the issues of flooding, especially now that the rains receding.

He commended the Delta State governor, DrIfeanyiOkowa, for his unflinching commitment towards addressing some of the challenges relating to flooding in the state.

Speaking earlier during the visit, DrAgbola, the Director of STEI, noted that the contributions of Onuesoke and his vast knowledge towards a better environment for a healthy living.

