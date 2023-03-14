Yekini Jimoh

About 10,000 people in the Mosun Community in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi are to be relocated by the federal government following the rampaging activities of the River Benue during raining season.

The Managing Director (MD) of the Hydro-Electricity Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, made this known during a tour of the affected communities in Mosun Community.

He said that the relocation of the affected communities became an imperative sequel to the negative impact of the 2022 flood in the affected communities as villagers had to desert their homes for safety.

“We will begin constructing buildings that would accommodate the affected villagers in two weeks if we are shown the piece of land by the traditional ruler and the Bassa Local Government authorities.

“What we are afraid of is the flood for 2023, going by the prediction of NiMet, which says this year’s rain would be heavier than that of 2022, which may mean more floods than what we experienced.

“Here we are at the site, and you can see for yourselves the levels of damaging activities of the River Benue in these communities within Mosun kingdom. We have to do something to save them and make their lives worthwhile.

“As soon as the authorities show us the piece of land to relocate them, we shall begin construction work immediately. We are ready to move our equipment to the river banks to start work on controlling the ravaging erosive activities, ” the MD said.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of the Mosun Kingdom, Alhaji Burka Ali, in his speech informed the HYPPADEC boss and his entourage that the 2022 flood was very devastating.

” 2022 flood displaced no fewer than 10,000 people. Land space of over 300m was washed away by the flood.

“As for the piece of land for the resettlement of my unfortunate people, we have already selected a piece of land to show HYPPADEC.





