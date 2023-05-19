The Anambra State Government has disclosed that the European Investment Bank has shown commitment to assist the state in tackling over one thousand erosion sites.

The Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odimegwu disclosed this while speaking to journalists after the assessment of the 2023 budget performance of the Ministry of Environment by Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation at legislative Complex in Awka, on Thursday.

Engr. Odimegwu who enumerated efforts of the Ministry towards achieving the clean, green and sustainable Anambra initiative of Governor Chukwuma Soludo revealed that by July this year, the European Investment Bank will assist the state with funds to check pockets of erosion ravaging parts of the state.

The Commissioner said already, the United Nations Development Programme has committed about three hundred and fifty thousand dollars to assist Anambra State Government mitigate the impact of flooding in Anambra State, especially the communities that were ravaged by flooding last year.

He disclosed that the Ministry is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Environment, other development partners to tackle environmental degradation in the state and thanked the United Nations Development Programme for its interventions in environmental challenges confronting the State.

The Commissioner assured that the Ministry is working assiduously to salvage most environmental hazards in the State and urged residents of Anambra State to join the fight against environmental degradation by desisting from activities that cause flooding and erosion menace.

