Flood wreaks havoc in Imo, sacks residents, destroys properties

Hundreds of residents of Road 6, Federal Housing Estate Egbu Road, besides Chukwuma Nwoha, have been rendered homeless by a devastating heavy flood that ravaged the area after a heavy downpour.

The flood which resulted from the heavy downpour early Wednesday in the city of Owerri and its environs equally destroyed houses and properties worth millions of Naira.

The flood, which covered the entire houses and the streets, making the area impassable, was the second time the residents and the Estate would be experiencing such disaster since the rainy season started this year and each one that occurred.

The situation has subjected the residents to immediate relocation to other areas and other places where they now take refuges.

A resident of the affected estate, Osundu Nwaiwu, told Tribune Online that the flood actually devastated him and his family.

Nwaiwu who happened to be a generator repairer said that the flood had destroyed his properties worth N300,000, rendered him homeless, as he now takes refuge in another man’s house.

He appealed to the state government and relevant agencies to come to their assistance to enable them to settle down.

Mr Nwaiwu urged both government and contractors handling Chukwuma Nwoha Road to hasten up to ensure its completion so that the flood could be channelled properly through the underground tunnel to Otamiru River.

The regular occurrence of flood in the estate, caused by the absence of good drainages, actually led to the award of the contract by the state government for the rehabilitation of the Chukwuma Nwoha Road.

The road, when completed would address the incessant flood disaster that has for years been ravaging the area.

