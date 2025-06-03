Flood: Women farmers demand policy reforms, land rights in Cross River

Indigenous women farmers in the Abi and Biase Local Government Areas of Cross River State are bearing the brunt of climate change, with flooding destroying their farmlands and livelihoods—yet their voices remain excluded from critical decision-making tables.

A recent advocacy initiative by the Women’s Initiative for Self-Actualisation (WISA), in partnership with Green Concern for Development (GREENCODE) revealed systemic gender disparities worsening the crisis. Surveys showed women constitute over 70% of the agricultural workforce but face exclusion from land ownership, policymaking, and disaster response plans.

Key findings during the 2-day workshop revealed that women suffer marginalisation in Leadership. For example, only one woman is typically included in local councils, often relegated to relaying messages rather than contributing to decisions.

Concerning flooding and food insecurity, it was gathered that farmlands allocated to women are frequently in flood-prone zones, disrupting crop yields and deepening poverty. Also, government agricultural subsidies and seedlings rarely reach rural women farmers, but are diverted to political allies instead.

The coalition urged the Cross River State government to amend land policies, ensuring women’s rights to own and inherit farmland, create accessible grants and seedlings for small-scale women farmers and adopt bottom-up policies by including rural women in climate and agricultural planning through a statewide advocacy network.

Mfon Akpan of WISA noted, “With more funding, we’d expand beyond these pilot communities. We urge the government to adopt our policy brief and act now.”

Bassey Edem, Environment Lead at GREENCODE, emphasised alternatives to harmful practices: “Bush burning and chemical fertilisers worsen climate change. We’re training women on organic farming and mulching to boost yields sustainably.”

Stakeholders called for urgent action, including solar energy projects, affordable public transport to cut emissions, and enforcement of the state’s Climate Change Commission.

The project, funded by Kenya-based Urgent Action Fund Africa, ends this month, leaving women to hope their demands will flood government offices as relentlessly as the waters that swamp their farms.

