Flood sweeps away JSS student in Ondo

A Junior Secondary student of Mount Carmel Girls School in the ancient town of Ikare Akoko of Ondo State, was on Tuesday afternoon swept away by flooding resulting from several hours of torrential rain.

The female student was returning from school after closing hour after the rain had subsided and the students of the school have started going home.

The JSS 3 student identified as Motunrayo John was said to have been testing the depth of the erosion when suddenly she lost her balance and fell into the river Dada in the Semusemu area of the town.

It was gathered that her mates cried for help immediately the young girl was swept away by the flood but she had been swept away before help could reach her.

Some local divers who rushed to the scene of the incident tried all they could do to rescue the little girl but could not find her.

An eyewitness disclosed that the victim was identified through her mathematical set on which she inscribed her name.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ikare-Akoko Olatujoye Akinwande, a Superintendent of Police (SP) said the incident was reported by the Principal of the school, Mrs Ajoke Asiwaju, who reported the incident at the station on Tuesday evening.

He said that the search for the victim, who is yet to be seen, has commenced and advised parents and guardians to caution their wards against playing in the rain to avoid the recurrence of the unfortunate incident.

He recalled that the same River Dada has recorded two or three incidents in the past where a student of Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA) Akungba has swept away some three years ago while efforts to get her body proved abortive.





