Flood sweeps away JSS student in Ondo

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Flood sweeps JSS student, ASUU Strike: Military disperse protesting Ondo students, Suspected quack Nurse arrested, Ondo Police arrest man, Driver jailed five years, Lightning kills four men, Pupils escaped death as fire guts school bus in Ondo, Herb seller docked, Shoemaker stabs landlord's son to death in Ondo, Suspected serial killer arrested in Ondo, Prophetess arraigned over killing, Prophetess arraigned over killing, Kidnappers kill two in Ondo, Ondo company risks closure, Truck kills okada rider in Ondo, driver on the run, Herdsmen kill five, injure others in fresh attack in Ondo community, Detained suspected ritual killer dies in police custody, 34-year-old allegedly killed, Two lovers, one other found dead inside apartment in Ondo, Tension in Ondo community,Timbers traders under the auspices of Ondo State Timbers Trade Association (OSTTA) on Wednesday protested over the continued ban on logging activities by the state government, Two social workers in court over baby swap in Ondo, Abductors of two little girls kidnapped in Ondo contact mother, One dies, houses destroyed after rainstorm in Ondo, Woman's remains found on road in Ondo, seals off 15 private hospitals, Ondo govt seals off mall, supermarkets, companies over environmental infractions, Ondo orders closure of Nightclub, School Feeding: No enough, over environmental law violation, Ondo Bank Robbery: , fiscal transparency rating, Ondo community laments, Three friends arrested, Ondo Kingmaker dies, Two-week-old baby, Ondo emerges second best, Ondo, Gunmen attack palace

A Junior Secondary student of Mount Carmel Girls School in the ancient town of Ikare Akoko of Ondo State, was on Tuesday afternoon swept away by flooding resulting from several hours of torrential rain.

The female student was returning from school after closing hour after the rain had subsided and the students of the school have started going home.

The JSS 3 student identified as Motunrayo John was said to have been testing the depth of the erosion when suddenly she lost her balance and fell into the river Dada in the Semusemu area of the town.

It was gathered that her mates cried for help immediately the young girl was swept away by the flood but she had been swept away before help could reach her.

Some local divers who rushed to the scene of the incident tried all they could do to rescue the little girl but could not find her.

An eyewitness disclosed that the victim was identified through her mathematical set on which she inscribed her name.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ikare-Akoko Olatujoye Akinwande, a Superintendent of Police (SP) said the incident was reported by the Principal of the school, Mrs Ajoke Asiwaju, who reported the incident at the station on Tuesday evening.

He said that the search for the victim, who is yet to be seen, has commenced and advised parents and guardians to caution their wards against playing in the rain to avoid the recurrence of the unfortunate incident.

He recalled that the same River Dada has recorded two or three incidents in the past where a student of Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA) Akungba has swept away some three years ago while efforts to get her body proved abortive.


YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Flood sweeps JSS student in Ondo

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Flood sweeps JSS student in Ondo

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More