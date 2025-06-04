Flood: Shettima visits Mokwa as FG donates N2bn, grains to residents

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday assured the people of Mokwa that the federal government will stand by them in the aftermath of the devastating floods that recently swept through the community, leaving a trail of destruction.

While expressing sympathy over the loss of lives and destruction in its wake, Shettima promised the affected residents immediate federal government intervention and a renewed commitment to sustainable disaster management policies nationwide.

The Vice President, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, spoke on Wednesday during his visit to the flood-hit community, where the federal government donated N2 billion and twenty trucks of grains to the affected community.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, in a statement, disclosed that the Vice President arrived at the community at about 12:30 in the afternoon, where he was received by the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba; the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Yahaya Abubakar; and members of the Niger State Executive Council.

Senator Shettima regretted that what happened in Mokwa was a sorrow that has touched every stretch of the nation.

Mokwa has always stood as a vital crossroads in Nigeria’s geography and commerce. It is an agricultural hub and a cultural stronghold that connects the North and the South. This makes your pain a shared national burden. While this disaster is devastating, it will not define you. We will rebuild. We will restore the vibrancy for which Mokwa is known, he assured.

Addressing residents, the Vice President conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s direct commitment to immediate action, announcing that the President has ordered immediate intervention to provide succour to the affected community.

He stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sends his heartfelt condolences and stands in solidarity with them during this trying time. He has directed immediate action to assess the damage and provide the necessary support to aid their recovery.

He added that they came to them not just as political representatives and leaders but as fellow Nigerians deeply moved by the tragedy that has befallen their community. Their hearts ache for the lives lost, the homes destroyed, and the livelihoods disrupted.

Beyond immediate relief, VP Shettima outlined the government’s commitment to preventing future disasters, saying the federal government remains committed to addressing the ecological challenges that have contributed to the crisis.

Calling for a united national response and stronger preventative measures, the Vice President noted that in times like these, they were reminded that a tragedy in one part of the nation was a sorrow shared by all. The preservation of life, whether threatened by natural calamities or human actions, was a responsibility they all shared.

He also demanded a long-term commitment to environmental resilience and sustainable development, noting that the greatest honour they could give to those they had lost in the regrettable tragedy was their commitment to a future where such disasters were reduced through proactive measures and sustainable practices.

On his part, Niger State Governor Umar Bago, who was represented by his deputy Yakubu Garba, thanked the federal government for standing with the state in its moment of grief.

Within 24 hours, NEMA was on the ground physically to ascertain what had happened to them and to ensure that such a rescue mission was carried out practically. And they could not thank them enough, he said.

He noted that the visit by the Vice President was a reassurance of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the well-being of the people.

In his welcome remarks, Secretary to the State Government Abubakar Usman Gawu said the Vice President’s visit had strengthened the people as they mourned those killed by the devastating impact of the flood that ravaged Mokwa town.

He commended the federal government for the rapid response through the provision of timely interventions by the National Emergency Management Agency with food and other relief materials.

Also, Special Adviser to the Niger State Governor Mr Murtala Bagana described the flood disaster as a national tragedy and a profound loss not just for Niger State but for Nigeria as a whole. He thanked the Vice President for visiting the people.

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Traditional Council, HRH Yahaya Abubakar, commended the Vice President for coming to console the people in person, thanking President Tinubu for directing the immediate release of interventions to the affected communities.

The federal government delegation included the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, both of whom are from Niger State.

