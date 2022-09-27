Flood: Senate urges NEMA, others to help victims in Jigawa State

The Senate, on Tuesday, directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to affected flood victims in Jigawa State and other parts of the country.

It also urged relevant disaster management agencies to provide timely early warning to flood-prone areas with a view to forestalling loss of lives and property in affected areas.

Senate resolutions to these effects, were sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Danladi Abdullahi Sankara (APC Jigawa North West), on recent tragic flood incidences that happened in several communities in Jigawa State.

Senator Sankara in the motion titled: “Urgent Need for Humanitarian Support and Assistance To Victims Of Flooding Across The Country, Especially Jigawa State”, lamented that over 1500 houses of residents in Ringim, Kazaure , Gumel Dutse and Hadejia emirates in Jigawa State were washed away with attendant loss of about 100 lives.

He added that thousands of persons including women and children were displaced and rendered homeless.

“Major parts of the affected local government areas are still submerged with the state emergency response agency not being able to handle the disaster.

“If urgent medical and humanitarian assistance are not deployed to the affected victims, a major health challenge may result from the disaster,” he stressed.

