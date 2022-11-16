Flood: Senate urges FG to release N500bn from service wide vote for roads rehabilitation ahead of yuletide

By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
The Senate has urged the Federal Government to dedicate part of the Service Wide Vote allocation of N500 Billion to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency for the urgent rehabilitation of roads ravaged by the 2022 floods.

The Senate made the appeal following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Bassey Gershom Henry from Cross River South.

Leading debate on the motion, Senator Bassey Gershom noted that this year’s floods are the worst that Nigeria has experienced in decades as the rise in water level is more than the 2012 and 2020 episodes.

He also stated that the 2022 floods have further worsened the deplorable state of Nigeria’s federal roads.

He stressed that the justification for the proposed money becomes necessary since some major interstate roads are impassable as water has washed off most parts of the road and bridges creating economic and human security crises.

The lawmaker also said that road transportation is the major means of transportation in Nigeria since air transportation and others are not within the reach of most Nigerians

He added that the heavy vehicular and human movement of Nigerians
associated with the end-of-year festivities will be impacted negatively as a result of the deplorable roads occasioned by the 2022 road.

The Senate, therefore, directed that the NNPC Ltd Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme should be expanded to cover the maintenance of failed sections of federal roads.

