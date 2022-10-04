Flood sacks Kogi Speaker, deputy, members from official quarters

The official quarters of the Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Prince Matthew Kolawole; his deputy, Honorable Rabiu Ishiaka Momoh and other members have been submerged by flood in Lokoja.

Tribune Online visited Kogi State House of Assembly Quarters along Ganaja road on Tuesday and it was discovered that the quarters have been totally submerged and many of the members as they relocated to different places respectively.

Some of the members who don’t want their names in print were not happy that the Governor did not bother to visit their quarters for an on-spot assessment as he did visit the old market and other areas within Lokoja.

They stressed that the Commissioner of Environment, Hon. Victor Omofaiye who was once their colleague did not also bother about their plight to see what the members are currently facing with the flood situation.

Other areas visited like Ganaja village, Adankolo, and Old market still remain the same as the water level keeps increasing and not showing any sign of leaving soon.

Meanwhile, thousands of households have been rendered homeless as a result of the flood experience.

