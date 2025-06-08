Metro

Flood ravage communities in Oyo, destroys farmland, others

Soji Ajibola
A devastating flood has wreaked havoc in two communities within Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State, destroying farmlands and properties valued at millions of naira and leaving many residents displaced.

The affected communities, Ilu-Aje and Imini, were overwhelmed by the flood which locals described as unprecedented in the history of the area. The deluge rendered scores of inhabitants homeless, with many now seeking refuge in nearby communities.

Victims of the disaster recounted their ordeal, saying, “The flood caught us unaware as it was never envisaged.

“We can not quantified our losses which include farmland and other valuables.

We are calling on the government to come to our aid to mitigate the its effect on our respective families.”

In response, the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA) extended heartfelt condolences to those affected by the tragedy. The agency’s Chairman, Hon. ‘Busoye Ogunlade, acknowledged the severe impact of the natural disaster on livelihoods and shelter in the region.

He wrote, “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the devastating floods. May the love and support of family and friends bring comfort during this difficult time.”

Ogunlade further assured residents that the agency is actively exploring measures to provide necessary assistance and prevent future occurrences.

“May the affected individuals and families find strength during this challenging time,” he added.

