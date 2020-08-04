Flood prevention: 7 things national and regional decision makers should do

Perennial flooding has devastating effects on the lives and livelihoods of communities in Nigeria. However, there are seven things decision makers in the country can do for effective flood risk and prevention, according to an environmentalist, GboyegaOlorunfemi.

Olorunfemi, who was a guest on a recent tweetchat organised by International Climate Change Development Initiative Africa (ICCDI), spoke on “Flood Risks & Climate Change: A National & Regional Perspective.

Responding to the question on recommendations for national and regional decision-makers on flood risk and prevention, he said:

“Governments will need to prioritize policy coherence, overcome inter-agency silos and align existing rules and regulations towards achieving the goals that are interlinked across ministries — a national tool kit accessible on a click.”

Secondly, “Government should stick to the Paris Agreement National Determined Contribution (NDCs) and Sendai Framework to establish Disaster Risk Governance.”

Thirdly, “Establish diverse tailored, innovative and adaptive approaches to solving problems, using science to support decision-making and develop early-warning systems that can pick up and authenticate weak signals.”

Olorunfemi, the Principal Consultant with Enviromax Global Resources Limited, added that, “Our national, state and local policy and budget planning must be transparent and rigorous to encourage citizen participation to capture history and native intelligence for flood signals.

“Governments should incorporate targets and indicators like the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into national plans and budgets, formulate policies and programmes to achieve them, and create tracking system as well as systems for monitoring and evaluation.

In his sixth and seventh points, he stated that “The government must now build the capacity of regulators on technical know-how to be able to keep up with scientific advances, create sharing platform that is accessible to all – a transition to the digital ecosystem,” and that “The government should mainstream risk reduction into existing urban planning, management and practices, conduct periodic urban risk assessments and understand who the most vulnerable communities and individuals are and what drives their vulnerability.”

Also speaking on how to advance national plans to save lives and properties during flooding, the environmentalist stated that “The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has the statutory mandate to issue yearly forecasts for flood management in Nigeria. How it carries out its function with others I may not know but one thing I want to know is — these reports must be available and accessible.

“In advancing holistic national plans in the wake of many realities, we must rethink the acts that establish our agencies with clarity of purpose, have deliberate proactive measures and not reactive responses to hazards.

“We have Federal Ministry of Environment (FMEnv), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Metrological Service for Nigeria (NiMET), Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Federal Ministry of Water Resources to work with all research-based institutions including National Orientation Agency (NOA) to develop a National Climate Change Adaptation Plans for each of the 774 LGAs, in a bottom-up approach.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

$3.313bn Chinese Loans: Nigeria Pays $461m, Still Owes $3.12bn

DESPITE paying the sum of $461.89million (about 13.4 per cent ) of the $3.313billion debt (Chinese loans) owed the Peoples Republic of China, the outstanding (Chinese loans) against Nigeria is still $3.12billion (about 94 per cent), a document from the Debt Management Office has revealed…

$500m Loan: Review All Foreign Loan Agreements, PDD Tells NASS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to begin a review of all agreements in foreign loans entered into by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government…

MONDAY LINES: ‘Mamman Daura Seeks Competence’

Leader of the ‘unseen’ persons ruling us, Alhaji Mamman Daura, spoke last week. He said enough of turn-by-turn presidency for Nigeria. He decreed that North-South rotation of the presidency of Nigeria should be dead; from 2023, the most competent among contenders would be put in the Presidential Villa…

Pastor Olukoya, Awolowo And Eternal Life

There is a viral audio online in which the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Pastor Daniel Olukoya, suggested that Papa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, “did not fulfill his destiny” of becoming the president of Nigeria because he “never surrendered his life to Jesus till he…

Order Buhari To Publish Details Of Govt Loans Since 2015, SERAP Tasks Court

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja to order President Muhammadu Buhari to “publish details of loans that have been obtained by the government since May 29, 2015, including the interest rate, the total amount of debts so far incurred by this…

NDIC To Revoke Licences Of 37 Weak Microfinance Banks

THE Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), is set to revoke licences of 37 microfinance banks (MFBs), due to their inability to meet necessary regulatory conditions…