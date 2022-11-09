Flood: NGO takes food items to churches in Bayelsa

A non-government organisation (NGO), South-East Women Care Builders Foundation, has taken its food donation campaign to those who were displaced by flood to churches across Bayelsa State.

Items donated include, rice, garri, sugar, salt and bags of sachets water.

Distributing the food items at the premises of Foundation Faith Church in Yenagoa, the founder of the NGO, Victoria Ikurusi, said the organisation had no choice but to empathise with the flood victims.

Speaking to newsmen, the resident pastor, Bishop Abraham Elijah, urged the beneficiaries to continue to hope in God as the turbulent times will soon be over.

He said that the beneficiaries are not from the church alone but people from outside who are also affected by the flood and urged them to share the items with others who are also in need.

Reverend (Mrs.) Patience Abraham Elijah commended the leader of the NGO for her magnanimity and show of love.

She advised those affected by the flood to be strong as tough times never last.

In his remarks, the chairman of the welfare committee of the church, Mr. Yalah Mark, thanked the sponsors for the show of love by providing for the needy in times like this.

It will be recalled that Bayelsa State is one of the states worse-hit by the flood since it commenced two months ago.

