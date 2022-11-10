Flood: NEMA takes delivery of relief materials from Kingdom of Jordan

The Director General National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Habib Ahmed has taken delivery of assorted relief materials donated to Nigeria following the recent flood disaster by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization under the instruction of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein Al Hashimi of Jordan and delivered to Abuja by the Royal Jordanian Air Force.

The items donated are; food and non-food materials including food packages, clothing, blankets, and sanitary items.

A Hercules C130 aircraft of the Royal Jordanian Airforce that transported the relief materials arrived at the cargo wing of Nnamdi International Airport at about 7:45 pm on Wednesday night and was received by the Director General NEMA on behalf of the Federal Government.

In his remark, Mr. Ahmed appreciated the kind gesture from the King of Jordan, the Government, and the people of the kingdom, especially at the present situation when efforts are being made to support the relief and recovery of persons and communities that were devastated by the flood.

He conveyed the appreciation of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq for the donation and assured that the items would be distributed to the target beneficiaries.

A spokesperson of the team that delivered the donation, Zayed Mahmoud said the gesture was from the King of Jordan to support those affected by the flood in tandem with international solidarity with Nigeria over the disaster as both countries were brothers.

The Director General of NEMA was joined by some Directors of the Agency in receiving the donation.

Also present at the Airport were officials of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), and other relevant agencies.

